Max temp hovers close to normal in Haryana, mercury rises slightly in Punjab

The day temperatures registered a slight increase in Punjab, a report said here.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of and Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Rains lashed Narnaul in for the second day on Monday. The city registered a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the normal.

Hisar recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

Karnal recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius while Ambala's maximum settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, both temperatures close to the normal limits.

In Punjab, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

and recorded above normal maximums of 40.4 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places in Haryana, and Chandigarh for Tuesday.

