Max temp hovers close to normal in Haryana, mercury rises slightly in Punjab

The maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana Monday hovered below or close to normal limits, a day after rains lashed many parts in the state, but the mercury rose marginally in Punjab.
The day temperatures registered a slight increase in Punjab, a Meteorological Department report said here.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius.
Rains lashed Narnaul in Haryana for the second day on Monday. The city registered a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the normal.
Hisar recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.
Karnal recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius while Ambala's maximum settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, both temperatures close to the normal limits.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.
Patiala and Ludhiana recorded above normal maximums of 40.4 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh for Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU