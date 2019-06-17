JUST IN
Rain brings respite from heat in Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

It rained in Dehradun on Monday after a long dry spell, bringing much-needed respite to residents from heat.

Though it was sunny and hot in the morning, rain made the weather pleasant in the afternoon.

Dehradun is experiencing gruelling heat this summer with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

The city had its hottest day this summer on Saturday recording a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:15 IST

