Hot day ahead in Delhi, max temp may reach 43 deg C

The national capital is in for a hot day Friday, with the office predicting that the may touch the 43-degree mark.

The weatherman also predicted dust-raising winds and a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon, but that will not have any major effect on the temperatures.

At 8:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded the at 29.6 degree Celsius.

It is likely to soar to 43 degrees Celsius as the day progresses, a said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 45 per cent , he said.

A cyclonic circulation over western and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards, the said.

A dust storm and thunderstorm activity is likely on Sunday evening while Monday is expected to witness light rain and thunderstorm.

