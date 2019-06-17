Parts of Rajasthan receive scant rainfall

Parts of received slight rainfall in the past 24 hours, a said.

Laxmangarh in district and Gogunda in district received 5 cm of rain each, followed by 4 cm each in Ramgarh Shekhawati of Sikar, Sikrai of Dausa, Nawalgarh of Jhunjhunu.

Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 2-3 cm during the period. On Monday, recorded 1.8 mm rainfall.

With 40.9 degrees Celsius, Kota was recorded the highest temperature in the state, followed by 40 degrees in Bikaner, 39.9 degrees in Jaisalmer, 39.5 in Sri Ganganagar, 38.6 in Jodhpur, 38.3 each in Ajmer and Barmer, 37.6 in Churu, 37.4 in and 36.2 in Dabok.

The meteorological department has forecast dust storm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain, at few places in the next 24 hours.

