Pfizer acquires Array Biopharma, valued at USD 11.4 billion

US giant on Monday announced the acquisition of Array BioPharma, a firm that specializes in drugs, the latest in a long list of biotech mergers in recent years.

In a statement, said it offered USD 48 per share in cash for Array, putting an USD 11.4 billion value on the company.

"The board of directors of both companies have approved the merger," said.

The proposed acquisition "sets the stage to create a potentially industry-leading franchise for colorectal alongside Pfizer's existing expertise in breast and prostate cancers," Pfizer said.

Array's portfolio includes two drugs, Braftovi (encorafenib) and Mektovi (binimetinib), that when combined are effective in treating

The combination of the two drugs was authorized in September by the European Commission, several months after the Administration gave its approval.

Besides melanomas, BRAF mutations occur in up to 15 per cent of colorectal cancers, Pfizer said.

The transaction shows how big companies are looking to biotech acquisitions for growth, often buying them for astronomical sums. In early January, Bristol- acquired in a USD 74 billion mega merger.

Last year, scooped up Bioverativ, which specializes in treatments, for USD 11.6 billion and forked out USD 3.9 billion euros from of

for its part picked up AveXis, which specializes in rare genetic maladies, for USD 8.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)