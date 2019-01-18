May calls EU leaders on 'next steps' for Brexit

British spoke to EU leaders and by telephone on Friday to discuss where to go next on

May had previously been in touch with only by text message since Tuesday, when the rejected the divorce deal she signed in November.

"Discussed with PM @theresa_may the next steps on the UK side. #Brexit," tweeted Tusk, who represents EU leaders as of the

May also spoke separately with the of the EU executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, at her request.

"It was an exchange of information on both sides. The two agreed to stay in touch," a spokeswoman for said.

British politicians are wrangling over how to get out of the impasse, which could see Britain crash out of the union without a deal on March 29.

EU leaders have so far ruled out renegotiating the agreement, but have signalled they could postpone the withdrawal if May comes up with a plan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)