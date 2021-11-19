Mayawati congratulates farmers on repeal of agri laws, says move 'too late'

-
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the repeal of the three farm laws on Friday, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati congratulated farmers but termed the central government's move a "very late one".
The BSP supremo also demanded framing a law to assure support price for farmers' produce and financial compensation for the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the protest against the three contentious laws.
"The sacrifices of the farmers have paid off. The government in the end withdrew the three controversial laws though it is too late," Mayawati told reporters.
This decision should have come earlier so that several issues the country is plagued with could have been warded off, she said.
"The demand for a national law to assure support price for farmers' produce is still pending. The BSP demands that it should be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament. The government should accept this demand," she said.
Mayawati said her party had been stressing that the Centre and state governments needed to consult farmers before framing any farm law to avoid unnecessary controversies.
In addition to providing financial help to the kin of farmers who were killed during the protest, the BSP president also demanded government jobs to one member of each of their families.
"When they have withdrawn the three laws, they should also accept this demand of our party," she said.
Addressing the nation earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws while insisting that they were in the benefit of farmers.
He also apologised to the people of the country that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its "clear heart and clean conscience".
"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal them," Modi said.
