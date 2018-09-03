MCA to soon register its 'new' constitution

The Mumbai Association (MCA) will soon be registering its 'new' constitution that incorporates the reforms with the Charity Commissioner, a top said Monday.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising Justices (retd) and V M Kanade Monday called a meeting of the Managing Commitee members to take a call on the matter, it is understood.

"The will be putting up the revised draft of the 'new' Constitution on its website for three days. If the members still have any suggestions, they can give us.

"We will register the new Constitution with the Charity Commissioner, most likely in the next week," the official, who attended the meeting, told on condition on anonymity.

The BCCI on August 21 had registered its new constitution with the of Societies of in Chennai, paving the way for its Committee of Administrators (CoA) to chalk out a roadmap for conducting elections.

The BCCI CoA had said the state associations have to conform to the judgement of the and report compliance within 30 days.

The Lodha panel has recommended wide-ranging structural and administrative reforms in the BCCI and its affiliates.

