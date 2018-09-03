UK calls for 'immediate' release of Reuters reporters in Myanmar

Britain called for the "immediate" release of two journalists jailed in today, saying the verdict had "undermined freedom of the media".

"We are extremely disappointed with this verdict and sentencing and we call for the journalists to be released immediately," said a spokesman for Prime

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, are accused of breaching Myanmar's while reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims and were jailed for seven years, fuelling international outrage.

Mark Field, Britain's for and the Pacific, "said he was "extremely disappointed" by the verdict, calling it a "bad day" for

"They provided valuable reporting on abhorrent human rights violations in Rakhine state, and I have consistently called for their immediate release, including directly with the Burmese government," he said in a statement.

"Journalists must be free to carry out their jobs without fear or intimidation," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)