Meghalaya CM unveils 100-day prog on ocassion of Statehood Day

Conrad K on Monday announced a 100-day programme here for the overall development of the state on the occasion of 47th

Addressing an official function here, said the secretariat building would soon switch to LED lights as part of the government's initiatives to save

"The urban department will also be asked to replace street lights with LED lights. This will be done on a public- private-partnership mode and the savings made from power consumption will be used to pay loans," he said.

Urging people to electric vehicles, said that he, too, would start using one soon.

The charging point for the electric vehicles will be installed at the secretariat and other places, he said.

Asserting that regional cooperation can benefit people of the northeast, the said states should work in close coordination, instead of always knocking the central government doors for assistance.

"We are planning to partner with a big state to learn about attracting investments. We will have to start a trend wherein the sister states work with each other and not just with the Centre," he said.

The also said all government departments, including health, agriculture and tourism, will also take up development programmes over the next 100 days.

Lamenting that over 12,000 self-help groups are yet to receive loans from the banks, he suggested that the target should be met over the next 100 days.

Sangma also emphasized the need to document the struggle that led to the attainment of Meghalaya's statehood in 1972.

"The state is going to celebrate its 50th year in 2022. I urge the (DIPR) to start documenting Meghalaya's journey over the years. I have also discussed with the the provision of building a section in museums to pay tribute to the hill state leaders and their struggles," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)