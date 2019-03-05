Meghalaya DyCM launches PM-SYM pension scheme

-
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong Tuesday launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Pension Scheme, here for workers in the unorganised sector.
He urged the people to come forward and avail the benefits that the Central government is providing under the scheme.
The PM-SYM is a pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector whose monthly income is Rs 15,000 or less. To avail the scheme, the beneficiary has to be in the age group of 18-40 years.
