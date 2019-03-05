JUST IN
Business Standard

Meghalaya DyCM launches PM-SYM pension scheme

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong Tuesday launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Pension Scheme, here for workers in the unorganised sector.

He urged the people to come forward and avail the benefits that the Central government is providing under the scheme.

The PM-SYM is a pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector whose monthly income is Rs 15,000 or less. To avail the scheme, the beneficiary has to be in the age group of 18-40 years.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 22:00 IST

