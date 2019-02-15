Meghana, Aditee to lead India's challenge in Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Gymnasts Meghana Reddy of and Aditee of will spearhead the country's challege when the first edition of the two-day Indian Cup begins at the Stadium here Saturday.

Organised as an independent competition by Gundlapally Krida Foundation, the competition will see gymnasts from Italy, Slovenia, Thailand, and participating in different categories.

18-year-old Anna-Marie Ondaatje, a Canadian born female rhythmic gymnast of Sri Lankan descent, who competed at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, has already arrived here.

A total of 65 gymnasts, including Indians from Mumbai, Pune, Karnataka, Chennai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and will also participate in this event, the first international competition happening in history in

Category of events are sub-juniors (U-10, U-12), juniors (age 12-15), seniors (15+ yrs).

" has a huge potential of girls playing and this is a major platform for them to see and get inspired by the world standard," (GFI) said.

"Many children may not be able to go to other countries. So this is the opportunity for them to see the best of international gymnasts and get inspiration and do more for the country.

