Pulwama attack: US lawmakers extend solidarity and support

Several US lawmakers Friday expressed solidarity with in the wake of a dastardly terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's district and said that the two countries stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Cutting across party lines, over 50 Congressmen and Senators took to to express their solidarity with people of and called for strict action against the (JeM) and its state sponsors.

The has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

I strongly condemn the terror attack in The stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones, Democratic Senator tweeted.

Senator said he was outraged by the terror attack, "one of the deadliest in the region since 1989".

Senator strongly criticised the terror strike and pledged the US' support to in defeating

Today, more than 40 Indian military police were killed by a radical Islamist terrorist group in the deadliest attack in 30 years on Indian forces in I send my deepest condolences to the soldiers injured and killed in this senseless attack, to their families, and to India, a critical ally in the global war on terror, said Senator John Cornyn, of caucus.

Senator said the US stands with its "partner India as it recovers from a terrorist bombing in and its state sponsors must face consequences for this attack".

"My heart is with the victims of the #KashmirTerrorAttack. The stands with our Indian allies against those behind this heinous act of terrorism," Senator Mark Warner, who is of the Caucus and of the on Intelligence, posted on

Senator expressed his condolences to the families of those affected and said the world must stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Congresswoman and said, "We stand with the people of India in condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, and send our condolences and prayers to the victims families. We must all stand up against these jihadists and their ideology.

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims of heinous terrorist attacks in today. We must confront terror and defeat it, wherever it occurs, Indian-American Congresswoman said.

Eliot Engel, the of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said countries must not allow terrorist groups like to operate with impunity.

Senator said, Praying for the victims, and their loved ones, of this heinous terror attack that's already taken 45 lives. I will continue to monitor the situation and hope to be briefed when more information is available."



Congresswoman said she was "devastated" by the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy, while George Holding, of the House India Caucus, said the US stands with India in their collective effort to end violent extremism and

Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Crenshaw, Al Green, Don Bacon, George Holding, Joe Wilson, Jeff Van Drew, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, Michael McCaul, Joe Morelle, Will Hurd, Brad Sherman, and Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, also expressed outrage at the attack and sympathized with the affected families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)