US denounces Pulwama attack, calls on countries to deny safe haven to terrorists

The US Friday strongly condemned the terror attack by Pakistan-based (JeM) in Kashmir's district and called on all countries to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 37 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Condemning the terror strike, the said in a statement that it was resolutely committed to working with the to combat terrorism in all its forms.

"The US condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack today on an convoy in the Indian state of and Kashmir, State Department said and extend his deepest condolences to the deceased paramilitary personnel and their families.

The UN designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists, Palladino said.

