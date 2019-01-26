Bike-borne daredevilry delights crowd at R-day; woman biker performs stunt

Gripping acrobatics on motorbikes by of the Army's Corps of Signals, wherein a woman performed bike stunts for the first time, drew loud at the 70th celebrations here.

Capt from the became the first woman to perform bike stunts, alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils, a major attraction every

While Surabhi presented a standing salute atop her moving bike, her male teammates performed multiple gravity-defying stunts.

The amazing formations on wheels included Video Conference, Yoga, Lotus, and a Human Pyramid.

Ecstatic viewers at the Rajpath clapped vigorously as presented a salute to Ram Nath Kovind, parched on a 12.5-feet ladder placed on the seat of his bike.

Singh broke his earlier record of offering salute from an eight-feet ladder.

He was followed by displaying 'Jimmy', a symbol of the Corps of Signals, balancing himself belly down on his moving motorcycle, displaying the 'swift and secure' traits of the corps.

Rolling down on the Rajpath, Yoga on wheels was displayed by Havaldar Gamit Paresh doing Dhanushasana, Havaldar Sangram Kesri Jena performed and a striking Tudraasana pose on their respective motorcycles.

The team has also made the world record of 60 Yoga positions on a single motorcycle.

A team of four men of the Signal of Corps showcased courage and strength by performing a PT display led by signalman

Signal Colours were carried in 'Signal Fighter' formation. Havaldar Eswa Rao T on centre motorcycle was flanked by 14 daredevils on their motorcycles.

The Signals' flag entered in 'Mercury Peak' formation by 14 daredevils, symbolising pride and valour of the corps on Rajpath.

Captain performed a standing salute to the on his bike.

An interesting formation of 'Video Conference' with four men each on two bikes was greeted loudly by the crowd.

The people were riveted as motorcycles and men rolled down the Rajpath displaying a wonderful combination of men and machine through awe-inspiring formations of 'Teevra Chaukas Commando' and 'Lotus'.

Pushing the limits of men machine coordination and endurance, 33 Signals daredevils culminated the gripping show by forming a human pyramid on nine motorcycles, led by A.

Capt Surabhi said men and women can both challenge their limits.

"I am the first woman to be part of daredevils segment of the parade. It took a lot of practice to perfect the stunts. But I am proud of this accomplishment. Women can do anything," said the 28-year-old who hails from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

