Rs 50,000-cr highway projects to decongest Delhi: Gadkari

The government will take up Rs 50,000-crore projects to decongest that is battling with the twin problems of air and water pollution, said Saturday.

Road Transport and was addressing an event here after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 2,820-crore highway corridor project that will link to the (EPE) junction on Baghpat road.

" is facing problem of air and water pollution. There are frequent traffic jams. We have taken a decision to start work on Rs 50,000 crore highway projects to decongest it," said.

He said the foundation stone for Dwarka Expressway, to be built at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, will be laid next week and time has been sought from for this.

The minister announced that the work on Delhi- Expressway will be completed by March, and April onwards, people can reach from in 40 minutes instead of the current 3.5 hours.

Listing various projects for Delhi, the minister also said a new ring road Urban Extension Road (UER) will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

He said that the pollution level has reduced significantly in Delhi after several projects including the

The high-speed signal-free 31.3-km corridor from to Saharanpur bypass, for which foundation stone was laid on Saturday, is expected to contribute to decongestion and considerable reduction in pollution levels in Delhi-

The six-lane access controlled corridor will connect in east Delhi to the junction on Baghpat Road.

The alignment of the road will be from the Akshardham-Geeta Colony-Shastri Park-Khazuri Khas-Delhi/UP border-Mandola-EPE Intersection.

It will be developed in two packages -- first a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi/UP border and the other 16.57 km stretch from Delhi/UP border to EPE Intersection. There will be a 19-km elevated section.

"The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,820 crore. The project includes construction of 3+3 lane service roads on either side of the highway, eight new underpasses, seven ramps connecting major roads, 15 major junctions, 34 minor junctions, and over-bridges at Delhi-Shahdara, New Delhi- railway lines and Dilshad Garden-ISBT Metro Line," the government said earlier this week.

Gadkari was accompanied by for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Mandaviya and for External Affairs V K Singh.

