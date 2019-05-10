JUST IN
Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to star in 'Force of Nature'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth are set to star in action film "Force of Nature".

Michael Polish is directing the movie, reported Variety.

Cory Miller has penned the script, which focuses on "a retired detective who must protect residents of a building that is being evacuated during a hurricane while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there."

Production is set to begin in July in Puerto Rico.

Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz.

Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are attached as executive producers.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 10:21 IST

