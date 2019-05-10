Bella Thorne to lead horror movie 'Friendship Game'

has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming sci-fi horror film "Friendship Game".

Scooter Corkle is directing the movie from a script penned by Damien Ober, who is best known for his work on Netflix series "The OA".

According to Variety, "Friendship Games" will revolve around "a group of teens in a small town as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other with increasingly destructive consequences the deeper into the game they go."



of Scythia is the producing the film.

The principal photography is scheduled to start in August in Vancouver,

