JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rupee slips 13 paise to 70.07 vs USD in early trade
Business Standard

Bella Thorne to lead horror movie 'Friendship Game'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Bella Throne has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming sci-fi horror film "Friendship Game".

Scooter Corkle is directing the movie from a script penned by Damien Ober, who is best known for his work on Netflix series "The OA".

According to Variety, "Friendship Games" will revolve around "a group of teens in a small town as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other with increasingly destructive consequences the deeper into the game they go."

Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films is the producing the film.

The principal photography is scheduled to start in August in Vancouver, Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 10:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU