Liam Neeson joins indie action-thriller 'The Minuteman'

Veteran has come on board to play the lead role in independent action-thriller "The Minuteman".

is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with and Danny Kravitz, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a retired veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by the cartel.

Production on "The Minuteman" will begin in September on location in and

The project will be produced by Zero Gravity Management's and Mark Williams, alongside Media's and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)