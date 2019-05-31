Member of Tillu Gang arrested

A 30-year-old man, who is suspected to be a member of the Tillu gang and involved in the killing a rival criminal in Najafgarh last year, was arrested, police said Thursday.
The accused, identified Jai alias Pramod, is a resident of Sonipat. He had worked as a personal security officer (PSO) to gangster-turned politician Krishan Pehalwan and later shot dead two of his fellow PSOs after an argument over the issue of Jat reservation in 2016, they said.
A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on the arrest of Jai, who was also wanted for an attempt to murder case of Kanjhhawala, police said.
The arrest was made after a tip off that an active member of the Tillu Pandit gang who is involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act will come at Surakhpur-Najafgarh Chowk in Najafgarh, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime branch) AK Singla said.
"A trap was laid and as soon as Jai was spotted in his car, his vehicle was intercepted Our teams tried to catch him, but Jai took out a pistol. He was overpowered before he could pull the trigger, the officer said.
During interrogation, Jai told police that he came to Delhi about five-six years back and started working as a driver-cum-personal security officer of Krishan Pehalwan, Singla said.
While working for Pehalwan he came in contact with one Yogesh alias Tillu Pandit and joined his gang.
In March 2016, Jai along with his associates shot dead two PSOs of Pehalwan after a petty argument over an issue related to Jat reservation in Haryana. Jai was arrested in this case for the double murder, the officer said.
In December 2018, Jai along with his associates shot dead one Praveen Rathore alias Kalu Banjara near Coca Cola factory in Najafgarh.While one accused was arrested, Jai was absconding and a cash reward was announced on his arrest, the officer added.
While he was evading arrest, Jai also once opened fire on a rival gang member in Kanjhawla but the man survived the attack, police said.
