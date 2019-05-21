Man arrested for stealing vehicles

A 27-year-old man, who was out on bail, was arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles from area here, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ashish, a resident of He was involved in several cases of vehicle theft, robbery and murder, they said.

"The man was arrested from his house in after police received a tip-off on Sunday," of Alphonse said.

He was arrested earlier for being involved in two murder cases registered in Uttar Pradesh's district and was lodged in a jail since April 2014, the DCP said.

After being released on from jail in January 2019, he regrouped with his old associates and took to robbery and motor vehicle thefts.

On May 7, Ashish, along with his associates Lucky and Shyam, met with an accident at Mongol Puri after selling a stolen motorcycle, the DCP said, adding the bike which they were riding on was also was stolen.

In the accident, and Lucky were injured while died on the spot. got admitted to a hospital under a fake name and disappeared after being discharged. Since then, he was evading arrest, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)