Memorial park for Ahom kings announced

The Assam government will set up a memorial park to preserve the rich legacy of the Ahom kings of Assam and cherish their contribution in building the Assamese society, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced Thursday.
Sonowal made the announcement at the central Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration, traditionally celebrated by Ahom people on January 31 every year as a mark of respect for their ancestors, at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district on Thursday.
Stressing on the contributions of the Ahom Kings to give distinct identity to the Assamese community, he said the state government was committed to follow their ideals in building a robust and resurgent Assam.
"The Ahom Kings gave a strong foundation to the Assamese community following the ideals of harmony, co-existence and mental strength. Their principles of governance remain the fountainhead of inspiration for the Assamese community," he said.
The 600-year-long Ahom rule was among the golden periods in world history and still creates awe among the intelligentsia globally, Sonowal said.
"The first Ahom king Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha's(1228-1268) towering personality can be gauged from his vision to embrace the prevailing traditions, culture, heritage into the fold of his kingdom. He can be a unique role model for the youth to follow," he said.
Sonowal said that the state government is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modis principle of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and is is working to ensure dignified life to all its citizens and making them equal partners in the development process.
He also stressed on the need for abjuring violence and adopting peaceful co-existence as the strongest tool to take the state forward.
