Won't betray Assamese on citizen bill, says Sonowal

Amid the growing chaos over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, Sarbananda on Wednesday reiterated that he is not going to betray the Assamese people.

"The people of have made me with lots of trust and confidence. I have not come here to betray the Assamese race. I shall work for the development of till the last moment by taking into confidence my MLAs and the party MPs," said at a meeting in district's Chapar on Wednesday.

"I have not taken the responsibility of just for the sake of being a Chief Minister. I am here to establish peace in the state keeping the ideologies of Dr and Hemanga Biswas in mind and uniting the people of Barak and Brahmaputra ... and of hills and plains," he said, adding that development is not possible without peace and harmony.

The pressure seems to be mounting on the (BJP)-led government in the state over growing opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. The (AGP) has already snapped ties with the saffron party over the issue, while hundreds of organisations in the state are opposing the Bill.

The AGP has already announced its agitation against the Bill to be started from Friday.

Even BJP legislators Rituparna Baruah, and have expressed their disagreement to the Bill.

--IANS

ah/rs/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)