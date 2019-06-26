Mercury rises in Delhi as rains play truant

The mercury crossed the 41 degrees mark in the national capital on as rains continued to play

The city recorded a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and a low of 29.6 degrees Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 72 per cent.

The stations at Palam, Ayanagar and recorded the maximum temperatures at 42.8, 42 and 43 degrees respectively.

The weatherman has predicted similar conditions for another two to three days and rains are likely after June 30. On Thursday, the maximum and the minimum will hover around 41 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively, the office said.

The national capital has received 87 per cent less rainfall as compared to the normal levels for this time of the year, making it the second-most rain-starved state in June.

The Union Territory of is the most rain-starved place in the country right now with a rain deficiency of 91 per cent.

has recorded 6.3 mm of rainfall till June 25. On an average, the city gauges 47.2 mm of precipitation in the corresponding period, according to data from the

