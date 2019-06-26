Woman arrested for Rs 5.5 lakh theft at elderly couple's home

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 5.5 lakh from the house of a senior citizen couple here, police said Wednesday.

was arrested by Unit-11 of the Mumbai Crime Branch from Charkop in suburban Kandivali Tuesday, an said.

The who purchased the stolen gold ornaments from her was also apprehended, he said.

The woman, who runs a shop of sunglasses, resides in the same building as the couple, he said.

Last Thursday, Tanna entered the house of the elderly couple when they were out and made off with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing 210 grams, totally valued at Rs 5.5 lakh, the said.

The retired couple, in their 70s, got to know about the theft the next day.

He said the couple was initially reluctant to file a complaint, but Crime Branch sleuths got to know about the theft and counselled the husband-wife duo about their safety.

Following prodding by the police, the couple eventually lodged a complaint, allowing sleuths to launch an investigation, the said.

During the investigation, the police got to know that Tanna had stolen the keys of the couple's home when they were at the housing society's gymnasium, where they had kept their belongings, he said.

After committing the crime, she returned to the gym and kept the keys with the senior citizens' belongings, the official said.

Tanna sold the gold ornaments to a 43-year-old local jeweller, Deepak Sarkaria, who was arrested later, he said.

The police have recovered the stolen booty and further investigation was on, the official added.

