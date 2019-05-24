JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Day after BJP's massive victory, all eyes now on govt formation

Sensex vaults 623 pts to lifetime high on Modi euphoria
Business Standard

EU says May resignation changes nothing in Brexit talks

AFP  |  Brussels 

The European Union said on Friday that Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation does nothing to change its position on the Brexit withdrawal deal that its members agreed with Britain.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted May's decision "without personal joy," a spokeswoman said, adding that the council of EU leaders has "set out its position" on the Brexit deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements