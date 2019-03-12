Merkel says latest Brexit offer 'clear and far-reaching'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that the latest EU offer on Brexit was "clear and far-reaching", hours before the British parliament was set to vote on it.
"Today is an important day," Merkel said at a Berlin joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
"I think that the 27 member states, represented by (European Commission chief) Jean-Claude Juncker and (EU chief negotiator) Michel Barnier, have again made clear and far-reaching proposals that take into account the concerns of Great Britain and to find answers for them.
"We want to get along well and we want an orderly exit by Britain, and now it's the task of the British parliament to reach decisions, and we'll be following closely what happens today, tomorrow and the day after in Britain."
Merkel added that "it's now up to the British parliament, so let's wait and see".
Michel called the latest EU offer "an outstretched hand" and voiced hope that British lawmakers would reach a "sensible" decision.
