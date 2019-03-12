Merkel says latest Brexit offer 'clear and far-reaching'

German said Tuesday that the latest EU offer on was "clear and far-reaching", hours before the was set to vote on it.

"Today is an important day," said at a joint press conference with Belgian

"I think that the 27 member states, represented by ( chief) and (EU negotiator) Michel Barnier, have again made clear and far-reaching proposals that take into account the concerns of Great Britain and to find answers for them.

"We want to get along well and we want an orderly exit by Britain, and now it's the task of the to reach decisions, and we'll be following closely what happens today, tomorrow and the day after in Britain."



added that "it's now up to the British parliament, so let's wait and see".

Michel called the latest EU offer "an outstretched hand" and voiced hope that British lawmakers would reach a "sensible" decision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)