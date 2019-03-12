Norwegian Air Shuttle suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

Low-cost said on Tuesday it would suspend flights of its 737 MAX aircraft until further notice.

Norwegian, which operates 18 such planes, will keep them grounded pending advice from authorities, told AFP in an email.

"In response to the temporary suspension of Being 737 MAX operations by multiple authorities we have taken the decision to not operate flights using this aircraft type, until advised otherwise by the relevant authorities," he said.

Norwegian also operates more than 110 737-800 aircraft in its fleet which are not affected by the temporary suspension, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)