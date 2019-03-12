Norwegian Air Shuttle suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

-
Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Tuesday it would suspend flights of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until further notice.
Norwegian, which operates 18 such planes, will keep them grounded pending advice from aviation authorities, operations chief Tomas Hesthammer told AFP in an email.
"In response to the temporary suspension of Being 737 MAX operations by multiple aviation authorities we have taken the decision to not operate flights using this aircraft type, until advised otherwise by the relevant aviation authorities," he said.
Norwegian also operates more than 110 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in its fleet which are not affected by the temporary suspension, the company said.
