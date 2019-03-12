World Team Chess: Indian men draw with Azerbaijan

Drawing on all four boards, the Indian men played out a 2-2 draw with in the seventh round of the World Team Championship here Monday.

B Adhiban played a rock-solid game with black pieces on the top board against in-form and was also spot on with black on the third board signing peace with Safarli Eltaj.

S P Sethuraman was the first to end his game against Nidjat Mamedov and it was left to to provide the breakthrough.

Sasikiran stood better for the major part of the game but with the clock ticking away decided taking against undue risk and split the point.

The draws means that the Indian men will now hold the third spot on ten points as the English team posted a convincing 2.5-1.5 victory over The Russian men also came up with a 2.5-1.5 triumph over to inch closer to the gold medal.

With on 12 points, England is now on 11 while the Indian men hold the third spot on ten points. and USA share the fourth spot on eight points each and both are within striking distance of In the next round, the Indian men will clash with USA before a final round outing against

The Indian eves crashed through the defenses of scoring a huge 4-0 victory in the women's championship being held simultaneously.

Playing black on the top board, Eesha Karavade launched an early attack and was rewarded in the ensuing endgame against Tatev Abrahamyan and Soumya Swaminathan overpowered on the second board. Rout struck form on the third board and outplayed while on the fourth board Bhakti Kulkarni came back strongly to beat

The victory gave the Indian women a new lease in what was looking like a lost cause after a good start. The Chinese women almost sealed the gold medal with an easy 4-0 victory against the lower ranked and took their tally to 14 points out of a maximum 14. played out a draw with and remained in second spot on 11 match points.

is now in joint third with on 10 points, disposing the challenge of local girls 3.5-0.5. The Indian team has some outside chance of a podium finish for which they will need to win the remaining two matches against and and then hope for some favourable results.

Results round 7 open: (5) drew with (10) ( drew with B Adhiban; Gadir Guseinov; Safarli Eltaj drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly; S P Sethurman drew with Nidjat Mamedom); (8) beat (4) 2.5-1.5; England (11) beat (1) 2.5-1.5; (4) lost to (7) 1.5-2.5; USA (8) lost to Russia (12) 1.5-2.5.

Women: USA (5) lost to (8) 0-4 (Tatev Abrahamyan lost to Eesha Karavade; Soumya Swaminathan beat Katerina Nemcova; lost to Rout; Bhakti Kulkarni beat Sabina-Francesca Foisor); (14) beat Egypt (0) 4-0; Ukraine (10) drew with Russia (11) 2-2; (2) (2) ; (10) beat (6) 3.5-0.5.

