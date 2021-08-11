Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain for $41 million a year

-
Lionel Messi has landed in Paris as he is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, according to reports.
Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros (41 million USD) net annually, the person said
Messi's father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed Messi was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Tuesday.
Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that could finance the signing that links Messi up with Brazil forward Neymar and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then 261 million USD) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.
