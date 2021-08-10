Chennaiyin FC sign experienced Polish midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

-
Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year deal ahead of 2021/22 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year-long professional career, will be joining CFC following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok.
In 2011/12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.
The arrival of Borysiuk will bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC's midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season.
Borysiuk began his professional career with Legia Warszawa's reserve side in 2007/08. At 16 years and 265 days, he became the youngest ever goal-scorer for the club, scoring against Odra Wodzislaw Slaki in his fifth league game. He also featured in the club's seven Europa League matches in 2011/12.
Borysiuk was also a part of five Polish Cup-winning campaigns - four with Legia Warszawa and one with Lechia Gdansk.
He has represented Poland at the junior level, from U-17 to U-21, before earning a senior team debut in 2010. He has made 12 international appearances for Poland so far.
During his one-year stint in Moldova, Borysiuk helped FC Sheriff Tiraspol lift the league title in 2018-19. The defensive midfielder has also played in England and Russia.
"We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced and well-travelled as Ariel [Borysiuk]. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.
"There's not much to say about Ariel [Borysiuk]. He has operated at such a high level for all his career. It's a great signing," CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.
"I am very excited about joining the club. It's a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I'm looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together," the Polish footballer said.
