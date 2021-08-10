Messi banner at Camp Nou taken down ahead of impending PSG move

-
ALSO READ
Impossible for Barcelona to match previous salary of Messi: La Liga prez
Neymar to miss Champions League clash against Barcelona, confirm PSG
PSG capable of doing anything: Pochettino after win over Barcelona
Barcelona meets PSG for 1st time since epic 6-1 comeback win
Club Football: Barcelona's finances holding up new Lionel Messi contract
-
A large banner of Lionel Messi on the side of the Camp Nou was taken down ahead of his impending move to PSG.
Messi has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join the Ligue 1 club and is believed to be flying to Paris later on Tuesday to finalise his agreement and complete a medical.
Barcelona announced on Thursday it could not keep its greatest player because it wasn't able to fit a new contract within the Spanish league's financial fair-play regulations.
Messi spent nearly two decades with the Catalan club since making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2004.
He played 17 seasons winning the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.
Messi leaves as Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 672 goals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor