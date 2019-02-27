Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu to head Cannes competition jury

Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker will preside over the jury of the official selection competition at this year, the festival announced Wednesday.

It is for the first time that a Mexican filmmaker is headlining the jury at the prestigious festival, which will run from May 13-25.

" is a festival that has been important to me since the beginning of my career. I am humbled and thrilled to return this year with the immense honour of presiding over the Jury," the "Birdman" said in a statement, posted on the official website of the festival.

has played an instrumental role in Inarritu's career. His 2000 international hit "Amores Perros" won the Critics' Week sidebar.

Inarritu was awarded the best honour for his 2006 film "Babel" in the festival. He returned to the festival with "Biutiful" in 2010 and in 2017 with his film "Carne y Arena".

"Cinema runs through the veins of the planet and this festival has been its heart. We on the jury will have the privilege to witness the new and excellent work of fellow filmmakers from all over the planet. This is a true delight and a responsibility, that we will assume with passion and devotion," Inarritu added.

and delegate said Innaritu, 55, was a "daring filmmaker and director" who is "full of surprises".

His appointment, they said, was a celebration of the strength of Mexican cinema, which has seen a renaissance in recent years with the popularity of Inarritu, and Alfonso Cuaron, all Best winners.

presided over the jury in 2018, which awarded to Hirokaze Kore-eda's "Shoplifters".

The Japanese film was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the recently-concluded though Cuaron's "Roma" walked away with the award in the category.

