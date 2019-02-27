Gold seized from two passengers in Mangaluru airport

Gold worth over Rs 40 lakh was seized from two passengers in separate incidents at the international airport here, Customs officials said Wednesday.

The two had arrived from

In one incident on February 25, 925.54 gm of gold concealed as mercury-coated plates worth Rs 31.10 lakh was found in a in the bag of one of the passengers, officials said.

In the other incident on February 24, foreign origin gold in the form of dust and paste was concealed in the rectum of anotherpassenger, they said.

Gold weighing 304.92 gm worth Rs 10.30 lakh was confiscated from him, they said.

Both the passengers have been arrested and investigations have begun, a press release from the Customs here said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)