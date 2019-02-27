Top security, intel officials meet at PMO

Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the in the wake of jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.

Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.

Earlier in the day, a PAF fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Rajouri sector of Jammu region.

The aircraft was brought down in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

