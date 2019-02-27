Top security, intel officials meet at PMO

-
ALSO READ
India carries out air strikes inside Pakistan: Sources
Qureshi briefs Pompeo on India's air strikes inside Pakistan
Pakistan army kills seven militants near Afghan border
Pakistan claims IAF did not go deep into Pakistani territory
Qureshi briefs Pompeo, others on India's air strikes inside Pakistan
-
Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister's office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.
Earlier in the day, a PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Rajouri sector of Jammu region.
The aircraft was brought down in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU