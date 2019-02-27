JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong postpones its CWC meeting slated to be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday
Business Standard

Top security, intel officials meet at PMO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister's office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.

Earlier in the day, a PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Rajouri sector of Jammu region.

The aircraft was brought down in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements