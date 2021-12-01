MG Motor India reports 40% decline in sales to 2,482 units in November

The newly launched SUV Astor along with Hector, ZS EV and Gloster continue to have strong customer interest.

on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent decline in retail sales to 2,481 units in November 2021, as the production was adversely impacted by the ongoing shortage.

The company had clocked retail sales of 4,163 units in the same month last year.

"Enduring the industry challenges of global chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time," the company said in a statement.

The newly launched Astor along with Hector, ZS EV and Gloster continue to have strong customer interest, and the company is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor within 2021, it added.

