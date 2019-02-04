MG Motor India ties up with SBI for dealer finance

Monday said it has joined hands with of (SBI) to provide wholesale finance to its dealers through the bank's advanced

The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding to avail SBI's Electronic Finance Scheme (e-DFS), said in a statement.

The tie-up will provide access to wholesale finance to MG dealers through SBI's technologically-advanced electronic lending product, it added.

Commenting on the pact, India said, "Joining hands with SBI, the country's largest public sector bank, gives seamless access to credit to our network of chosen partners."



The association will facilitate curated and financing solutions for wholesale finance, enabling the company to deliver on its brand promise of driving growth for dealers as part of long-term commitment to the market, he added.

MG Motor India is slated to launch its first product SUV Hector by the second quarter of 2019. It plans to operate 100 sales and service touch points across India ahead of the launch.

The company said it plans to build on its alliance with SBI and with "more leading banks to enable robust and financing solution to its customers and partners alike".

This will include inventory funding and access to credit solutions to dealerships and term loans to end customers, it added.

