MGL employee booked for flashing at woman in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old employee of the Gas Limited (MGL) has been booked for allegedly flashing at a woman in district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the accused came to the 22-year-old woman's house in Shanti Nagar area to collect payment of the bill for the piped natural gas connection, said.

When the woman, who was alone at home, was trying to make the payment through a debit card swipe machine, the accused allegedly flashed at her, he said.

The woman registered a complaint on Monday, based on which the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Barve said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway in the case.

