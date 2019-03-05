'Crazy Rich Asians' sequels will be shot back-to-back in 2020: Gemma Chan

-
Gemma Chan has confirmed that the two sequels to "Crazy Rich Asians" will be filmed in succession and the shoot will commence next year.
The actor shot to international fame with her performance as the independent, sophisticated Astrid in the 2018 hit rom-com with an all-Asian cast.
Asked about the status of the sequels, Chan told Variety, "I have heard we are going to shoot (films) two and three back-to-back in 2020. But it's still a way off. I know, it's a while."
Last year, film producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson said John Chu is set to return as director. The script is currently being worked on by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli.
Chan was speaking on the sidelines of "Captain Marvel" premiere, in which she plays Kree sniper and StarForce member Min-Nerva.
