Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joins Congress a day after quitting Akali Dal

A day after resigning from the (SAD), joined the on Tuesday in the presence of

and AICC in-charge of affairs were also present during the joining at the residence of the Congress

"Congress welcomes Shri to the Congress party. We wish him all the best," the Congress said on

Ghubaya is considered a strong contender for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

He is the of the NDA to join the Congress in the last three days. On Saturday, joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, for (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and for UP (west) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Phule had won from the Bahraich (SC) Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 election on a BJP ticket. She had earlier started her political career with the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)