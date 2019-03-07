MGP has internal tie-up with Congress, alleges GFP

BJP ally Forward Party (GFP) Thursday accused coalition partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) of having an "internal tie-up" with the

The MGP, however, hit back at Sardesai saying he was "frustrated" as his party was losing the base in the state.

The BJP-led government in is supported by MGP, GFP and independent MLAs.

Sardesai said the coalition government was formed under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar.

"When we claim that all the alliance partners are together, how can one of them contest the election (bypoll)?" he asked in reference to MGP's decision to contest the Shiroda and Mandrem by-elections.

The bypolls were necessitated after respective MLAs resigned to join the BJP.

"Many a time, it happened that during the by-election MGP and BJP fought (against each other), giving a winning edge to the Congress," Sardesai said.

"But will the government be stable if that happens in two the Assembly constituencies? If the government is unstable, where will the MGP go?" he asked.

Sardesai said, Congress generally targets BJP, its "national enemy".

"But in Goa, they are targeting our party (GFP). They (Congress) are not targeting the MGP as they have an internal tie-up with them," he alleged.

When contacted, MGP said Sardesai's statement showed his frustration.

"The MGP is fighting both the by-elections on its own. The new regional parties' (GFP) ambition has dashed down looking at the prosperity of the MGP. That is why they are frustrated," he said.

Dhavalikar said the GFP could foresee its "bleak future", which is causing them more frustration.

"GFP's is rocking because of MGP. But they are making irresponsible statements out of frustration," he added.

