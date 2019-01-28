JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sena 'big brother' of BJP in Maha:Raut; Fadnavis says want alliance but not desperate

UP DyCM Sharma advises class 10, 12 students to not be afraid of examinations
Business Standard

Saloni Sapale gets off to winning start

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Woman International Master Saloni Sapale got off to a good start, scoring a win over fellow WIM Chandreyee Hajra in the first round of the Velammal - AICF International Women Grandmaster round-robin chess tournament here Monday.

Also posting wins on the opening day were: Iulija Osmak, Olga Babiy (both Ukraine), Sapale Saloni (India), Franco Valencia Angela (Columbia) at 1.0 point each.

Colombian Angela Franco Valencia scored the first upset, beating higher-rated Mongolian Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh down in a Guicco Piano game that lasted 31 moves.

In a game that saw both missing their chances, Valencia had the Mongolian on the mat, when she trapped her queen.

Aakanksha Hagawane held top-seed Mungntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia to a draw after catching her rival unawares with a knight sacrifice on the 33rd move. She followed it a perpetual check taking a draw, when she appeared to have the upper hand. Higher rating of the Mongolian might have influenced her to settle for a draw.

In another all-Indian game, WIM Michelle Catherina missed her chances against Divya Deshmukh and managed to snatch a draw in the nick of time.

Double WGM norm holder V Varshini went down to Olga Babiy of Ukraine in another match.

Results: Round one (Indians unless specified): Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (Kaz) lost to Iulija Osmak (Ukr) 1, Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) lost to Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1, Olga Babiy (Ukr) 1 beat Varshini V.

Aakanksha Hagawane (0.5) drew with Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon) 0.5, Chandreyee Hajra lost to Sapale Saloni (1), P Michelle Catherina (0.5) drew with Divya Deshmukh (0.5).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements