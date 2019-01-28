Saloni Sapale gets off to winning start

Woman International Master Saloni Sapale got off to a good start, scoring a win over fellow WIM Chandreyee Hajra in the first round of the Velammal - AICF International Women Grandmaster round-robin tournament here Monday.

Also posting wins on the opening day were: Iulija Osmak, (both Ukraine), Sapale Saloni (India), Franco Valencia Angela (Columbia) at 1.0 point each.

Colombian scored the first upset, beating higher-rated Mongolian down in a Guicco Piano game that lasted 31 moves.

In a game that saw both missing their chances, Valencia had the Mongolian on the mat, when she trapped her

Aakanksha Hagawane held top-seed Mungntuul Batkhuyag of to a draw after catching her rival unawares with a knight sacrifice on the 33rd move. She followed it a perpetual check taking a draw, when she appeared to have the upper hand. Higher rating of the Mongolian might have influenced her to settle for a draw.

In another all-Indian game, WIM missed her chances against Divya Deshmukh and managed to snatch a draw in the nick of time.

Double WGM norm holder V Varshini went down to of in another match.

Results: Round one (Indians unless specified): (Kaz) lost to (Ukr) 1, (Mon) lost to (Col) 1, (Ukr) 1 beat Varshini V.

Aakanksha Hagawane (0.5) drew with (Mon) 0.5, Chandreyee Hajra lost to Sapale Saloni (1), P (0.5) drew with Divya Deshmukh (0.5).

