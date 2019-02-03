25% of network integration complete across India: Voda-Idea

has completed integration of mobile network in eight telecom circles post merger of the two entities, leading to two-times improvement in services, the said Sunday.

" successfully consolidates 25 per cent of its nationwide in just five months," the company said in a statement.

"With this integration of network, customers of both and brands are able to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G and 4G, in the service areas of West Bengal, Haryana, HP, Assam, North East, (excluding Hyderabad), and and Chhattisgarh," the statement said.

Vodafone and completed merger of their mobile business on August 31, 2018. The mered entity, Vodafone Idea, is now in process of integrating their business including

The company claimed that its network now covers over 75 crore population on a pan- level across 60,000 mobile sites.

"With joint spectrum firing, throughput has shown quick improvement of '1X to 2X' in many of these service areas," the statement said.

In addition to the full consolidation of the above eight service areas, said that it consolidation in the city of and have now been made available to both Vodafone and Idea customers in Kolkata metro.

"The company has also re-farmed 10 MHz of 4G spectrum of Vodafone in to enable its customers in the metro get better data experience," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)