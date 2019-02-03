Mayawati reviews party's preparations for Lok Sabha polls

BSP supremo held a meeting on Sunday to review the preparedness of her party in various states for the upcoming

In an official statement, the said, " held a meeting to review the poll preparedness of the party for the upcoming elections. In this regard, intense review was done vis-a-vis "



Instructions were also issued to party workers to rectify shortcomings and focus on preparations for the election.

Hitting out at the Congress, said, "There is significant relief among the people after the BJP could not form government in However, the initial work done by the new (Congress) government has not generated much satisfaction among the people. The atmosphere of oppression is still prevailing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)