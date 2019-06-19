Microsoft to stop updates for Windows 7 from Jan next

on Wednesday said its will not get security and technical updates from January 14, 2020, onwards and users should shift to its latest software.

also said that it is working with companies like and for making devices available at affordable prices and also working on options to roll out buyback or exchange offers.

"Support for will close on January 14, 2020. This means that after this, the will not get security and technical updates. So, the risk of using the computer devices running on it will increase," Group Director of Farhana Haque said at a press conference.

The consumers should buy Windows 10 based PC, laptop or tablet in such a situation, which are more secure with updated features, she added.

Citing a report of TechAisle, Haque said in India, micro and small medium enterprises spend an average of Rs 93,500 to maintain a computer which is over four-year-old, whereas the cost of maintenance is enough to replace it with three or more modern PCs.

