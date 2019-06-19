Tripura now exporting power to Nepal: DyCM

Power surplus state, in now exporting to Nepal, said Wednesday.

Devvarma who is also the said "We have been selling 190 MW power to for last so many years and now we have started exporting 40 MW power to from our surplus power since April last".

"The proceeds earned from selling surplus power is being used for developing the state power corporation," the said.

ONGC Power Company-run Palatana gas thermal power plant produces 726 MW power. However, this plant has power sharing agreements with different NE states.

The has allocated more than 58 per cent of power from the project to the Northeast states with (240 MW), (196 MW), (79 MW), (42 MW), (27 MW), & (22 MW each), while 98 MW is allocated to OTPC for merchant sales.

The Rs 4,047 crore power plant is capable of injecting 8.7 million units per day in the power grid which can be beneficial for the entire Northeast region.

A 400 KV which is 661 km in length has been created from Palatana power project up to Bongaigaon in through a special purpose vehicle called (NETCL) to evacuate power from the plant.

Tripura generates 115 MW power from its own power generation units including Rukhia Gas Thermal Power plants, Baramura Thermal Power plants and Gomati hydro-electric power plant.

Tripura also has got two thermal power projects run by

These include a 130 MW power plant at Ramchandranagar in West Tripura and a 100 MW power plant at Manarchak in district.

As per Power department statistics, Tripura currently needs around 300 MW power daily for its domestic consumers.

Devvarma said, after the came to power one and half years ago the has provided 1.36 lakh new power connections under Saubhagya scheme.

A new scheme called 'Apnar Dorgoray' (At Your Doorstep) was also launched recently to provide uninterrupted power services 24x7 to consumers.

Devvarma said the is now laying importance on generating solar power and plans are afoot to convert the state secretariat, Assembly, and other major government offices to fully solar-powered.

