Milk vendor shot dead

A milk vendor was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Khatauli town on Monday evening when three persons came on bike and shot Ashfaq (30). No arrest has been made so far, district of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar said.

The family of the deceased protested and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP added.

