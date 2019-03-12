JUST IN
Milk vendor shot dead

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A milk vendor was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Khatauli town on Monday evening when three persons came on bike and shot Ashfaq (30). No arrest has been made so far, district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar said.

The family of the deceased protested and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP added.

