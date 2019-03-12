Cong cites Doval's 2010 interview, says he gave 'clean chit' to JeM chief

The Tuesday cited a 2010 interview of to claim that he blamed the BJP-led government for the release of in the hijacking episode and gave a "clean chit" to the terrorist.

The scathing attack by the comes a day after the BJP latched on to Rahul Gandhi's reference to the Jaish-e-Mohammad's as " ji".

The opposition party had hit back, accusing its rival of deliberately twisting Gandhi's comments made sarcastically.

"Modi government's NSA, Ajit Doval, 'spills the beans' and indicts BJP government in release of terrorist, Doval said (in the interview), 'Releasing Masood Azhar was a political decision'," tweeted.

"Will and admit to the anti-national act now," he said in a series of tweets using the hashtag 'BJP Loves Terrorists'.

Surjewala also attached a link of Doval's 2010 interview with the tweets.

"Modi government's NSA, Ajit Doval's 'clean chit certificate' to terrorist, Masood Azhar revealed," he said.

"1. Masood doesn't know how to fabricate an IED.

2. Masood is not a marksman.

3. After releasing Masood, tourism in J&K has gone up by 200%," Surjewala quoted Doval as saying in the interview.

Doval saluted the real "nationalistic policy of Congress-UPA to tacke terror, the Congress claimed.

"UPA-Cong came with a categorical policy on hijacking. No concession, no talks," he quoted Doval as saying.

Why did the BJP government not show the same guts, Surjewala said.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers here, Gandhi had attacked the BJP, saying, "These people with 56 inch chest, you would recall, in their previous government, the went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed over Masood Azhar there in "



He asserted that it was Azhar who was responsible for the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama in on



February 14.

Azhar and two other terrorists, and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, were released from in 1999 by the then BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in exchange for the passengers held hostage on board IC-814 flight hijacked to in

Azhar formed the Pakistan-based terror group after his release from jail.

Since then, the group has been involved in terrorist attacks in

The group was responsible for the attack on on December 13, 2001 in which nine security personnel and officials were killed.

On January 2, 2016, a heavily armed group of attacked the in which seven security personnel were killed.

JeM also carried out the attack on headquarters on September 18, 2016, killing 17 soldiers and injuring 30 others. And the latest is the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)