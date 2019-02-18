Minerva Punjab moves court after AIFF goes ahead with I-League game in Srinagar

Defending champions FC Monday moved the after the Federation (AIFF) refused to relocate their match in in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Claiming that they were not given the written security assurances they sought, did not travel to the Jammu and Kashmir's capital for the game, even as the host team players turned up at the TRC Turf Ground in their jerseys.

Interestingly, the AIFF has not declared the match as forfeiture till now. According to guidelines, in the event of a forfeiture, full points are awarded to the team turning up for the game.

"We have filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking relief so that we are not forced to play in at this volatile time," FC owner told

"Even today there was a 12-hour encounter where four Armymen have been martyred. And they are saying 'come and play here'. Unless the court intervenes, we are not expecting natural justice."



In a statement, said, "The local security authorities in have given a go ahead to hold the match. The AlFF has assured of all the necessary arrangements for players and officials by the local authority."



He added that the "whole security arrangement of the players from the airport to the team hotel and from travelling from the hotel to the ground and return, everything was taken care of."The fate of the February 28 match between East Bengal and Real Kashmir, scheduled to be played in Srinagar, has also come under the cloud.

Real FC co-founders and expressed disappointment that the match did not take place.

"It's very unfortunate that the match could not take place today at TRC, we had made all the necessary arrangements for the visiting team and had got the local authorities supporting us. Despite apprehensions, a lot of locals turned up for the match."



On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

