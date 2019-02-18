JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mizoram govt to legislate stringent prohibition law in the

Haryana man held for cheating in IB recruitment test
Business Standard

Youth arrested in UP for posting 'anti-India' slogan on social media

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

A youth here was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting an "anti-India" slogan on social media, police said.

The youth, identified as Farhan, allegedly posted the picture of a burning tricolour with a slogan denouncing India on social networking site Facebook, SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

Members of a right-wing group lodged a complaint in this regard, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements