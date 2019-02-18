Youth arrested in UP for posting 'anti-India' slogan on social media

A youth here was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting an "anti-India" slogan on social media, police said.

The youth, identified as Farhan, allegedly posted the picture of a burning tricolour with a slogan denouncing on Facebook, SP (City) said.

Members of a right-wing group lodged a complaint in this regard, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

